U.S. Army soldiers with the 20th Engineering Brigade begin their convoy to Ashville, North Carolina

U.S. Army soldiers with the 20th Engineering Brigade leaves the motorpool to begin their convoy to Ashville, North Carolina at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with the interagency partneres demostrate our natural capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)