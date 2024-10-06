Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 20th Engineering Brigade begin their convoy to Ashville, North Carolina at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with the interagency partneres demostrate our natural capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)

    hurricane
    military response
    we have the watch
    Hurricane Helene
    military surpport

