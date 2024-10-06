U.S. Army Soldiers, from the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a CH-47 for deployment and distribution of food and supplies in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army CH-47 assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, deploys to distribute food and supplies to the local communities at Asheville, North Carolina, October 4th, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jaki Stitt)