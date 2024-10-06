JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adrian Diaz, left, and Staff Sgt. Bryan Hemrick, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 5 instructors, share their stories during a Hispanic Heritage panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The panelists spoke about how diversity and inclusion are vital components to the Air Force’s mission and how it gives the Air Force a competitive advantage over near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)