Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, listens to speakers during a Hispanic Heritage panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The panelists spoke about how diversity and inclusion are vital components to the Air Force’s mission and how it gives the Air Force a competitive advantage over near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 15:05
    Photo ID: 8683064
    VIRIN: 241004-F-BI574-1034
    Resolution: 4317x2872
    Size: 705.66 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month
    JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month
    JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month
    JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Hispanic Heritage month
    Airman
    JB Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download