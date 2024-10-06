JB Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen listen to speakers during a Hispanic Heritage panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The observation started as a week of celebration in 1968, under President Lyndon Johnson, and was later expanded under President Ronald Reagan, in 1988, to cover a 30-day period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)