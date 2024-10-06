Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month [Image 1 of 4]

    Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airmen speak during a Hispanic Heritage panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. Hispanic Heritage month celebrates diverse cultures from Latin America from September 15 to October 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 15:05
    Photo ID: 8683061
    VIRIN: 241004-F-BI574-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 858.88 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Charleston celebrates Hispanic Heritage month [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diversity
    Hispanic Heritage month
    Airman
    JB Charleston

