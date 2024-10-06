Army Reserve Soldiers from the 357th Engineer Company out of Asheville, North Carolina, help the emergency response team clear road debris in support of citizens affected by Hurricane Helene in Burnsville, North Carolina (Yancey County).
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8682896
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-NV630-2203
|Resolution:
|3024x1701
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.