Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts

    BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Maj. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 357th Engineer Company out of Asheville, North Carolina, help the emergency response team clear road debris in support of citizens affected by Hurricane Helene in Burnsville, North Carolina (Yancey County).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:04
    Photo ID: 8682896
    VIRIN: 241007-A-NV630-2203
    Resolution: 3024x1701
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts
    Army Reserve Engineers Support Helene’s Emergency Efforts
    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts
    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts
    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts
    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download