A 357th Engineer Company FMTV 10-Ton Dump Truck, designed for hauling dirt, rubble, and other bulk materials, is used to clear debris from a local road to restore access for residents in need of supplies during emergency recovery efforts in Burnsville, North Carolina (Yancey County).
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8682881
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-NV630-3736
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|25.76 MB
|Location:
|BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.