241004-N-NO999-5837 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 4, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroy USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) transits in the vicinity of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8682872
|VIRIN:
|241004-N-NO999-5837
|Resolution:
|2649x1766
|Size:
|727.76 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Murphy conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.