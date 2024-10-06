Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

    Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241004-N-NO999-5837 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 4, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroy USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) transits in the vicinity of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Michael Murphy
    DDG 112
    Eagle Defender 24

