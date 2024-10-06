Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Member Registers a Hurricane Helene Survivor [Image 7 of 8]

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Member Registers a Hurricane Helene Survivor

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Suwannee, Fla. - A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team member registers disaster survivors at a Multi-Agency Resource Center.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8682753
    VIRIN: 241005-O-MK680-3701
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Member Registers a Hurricane Helene Survivor [Image 8 of 8], by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

