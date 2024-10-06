Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walk with a Hero at Anderson Elementary

    Walk with a Hero at Anderson Elementary

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing

    Airman Hayden Fields, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force member, high fives a child at Anderson Elementary School, Wyoming, Sept. 27, 2024. Airman volunteered at Anderson Elementary School engaging with kids from kindergarten to 4th grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8682709
    VIRIN: 240927-F-JJ878-1094
    Resolution: 5373x3575
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
