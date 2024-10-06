Senior Airman Riley Ervin, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force member, interacts with kids at Anderson Elementary School, Wyoming, Sept. 27, 2024. Airman volunteered at Anderson Elementary School engaging with kids from kindergarten to 4th grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 12:23
|Photo ID:
|8682706
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-JJ878-1015
|Resolution:
|4783x3182
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walk with a Hero at Anderson Elementary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.