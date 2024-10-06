Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walk with a Hero at Anderson Elementary [Image 1 of 6]

    Walk with a Hero at Anderson Elementary

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Riley Ervin, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force member, interacts with kids at Anderson Elementary School, Wyoming, Sept. 27, 2024. Airman volunteered at Anderson Elementary School engaging with kids from kindergarten to 4th grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8682706
    VIRIN: 240927-F-JJ878-1015
    Resolution: 4783x3182
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    This work, Walk with a Hero at Anderson Elementary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    90th Missile Wing
    CRF
    Mighty Ninety
    90th Missile Security Operations Squadron

