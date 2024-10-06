Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reserve Medical Team Achieves Key Certification, Demonstrating Readiness and Capability [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Reserve Medical Team Achieves Key Certification, Demonstrating Readiness and Capability

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240920-N-N1574-1002 TAMPA, Fl. (Sep. 20, 2024) Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite (ERSS) Team 17 recently passed their Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), certifying them as a fully capable unit, Sept, 2024. As part of their certification process, one of the exercises the team participated in was Operation Blue Horizon, May 31- June 12, at MacDill Airforce Base and the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), located in Tampa, FL. Operation Blue Horizon is a 12-day joint service exercise to ensure medical readiness through hands-on training, didactics, and live field exercises. Pictured: ERSS 17 provides K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (Photo courtesy of Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite Team 17)

