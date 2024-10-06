240920-N-N1574-1001 TAMPA, Fl. (Sep. 20, 2024) Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite (ERSS) Team 17 recently passed their Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), certifying them as a fully capable unit, Sept, 2024. As part of their certification process, one of the exercises the team participated in was Operation Blue Horizon, May 31- June 12, at MacDill Airforce Base and the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), located in Tampa, FL. Operation Blue Horizon is a 12-day joint service exercise to ensure medical readiness through hands-on training, didactics, and live field exercises. Pictured: ERSS 17 provides K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (Photo courtesy of Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite Team 17)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8682516
|VIRIN:
|240920-N-N1574-1001
|Resolution:
|133x136
|Size:
|5.56 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Reserve Medical Team Achieves Key Certification, Demonstrating Readiness and Capability [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Reserve Medical Team Achieves Key Certification, Demonstrating Readiness and Capability
No keywords found.