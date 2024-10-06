Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Buffalo District team consisiting of Talent Manger, Laura Azzarella, Construction Branch Chief, Matt Snyder and Mechanical Engineer and recent Cleveland State University graduate, Connor Foster, attended the Engineering & Computer Science Connections Fair at Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2024.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)