    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Buffalo District team consisiting of Talent Manger, Laura Azzarella, Construction Branch Chief, Matt Snyder and Mechanical Engineer and recent Cleveland State University graduate, Connor Foster, attended the Engineering & Computer Science Connections Fair at Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2024.
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 10:46
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
