Finding a Home Away from Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Hugo Gutierrez, Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex contract specialist, plays cards with Mike Kloiber, Home Away From Home program founder, Aug. 26, 2024. Gutierrez enjoys spending time with Mike talking about finance and learning from his experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)