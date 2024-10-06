Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finding a Home Away from Home

    Finding a Home Away from Home

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Senior Airman Hugo Gutierrez, Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex contract specialist, right, takes a family photo with Mike and Pam Kloiber, Home Away From Home program founders, Aug. 26, 2024. Gutierrez has been visiting Mike and Pam for years to personally develop himself and to maintain resilience while in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Finding a Home Away from Home
    Finding a Home Away from Home

    home away from home
    tinker Air Force base
    Air Force
    tinker

