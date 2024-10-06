Senior Airman Hugo Gutierrez, Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex contract specialist, right, takes a family photo with Mike and Pam Kloiber, Home Away From Home program founders, Aug. 26, 2024. Gutierrez has been visiting Mike and Pam for years to personally develop himself and to maintain resilience while in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 10:49
|Photo ID:
|8682431
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-ID578-1069
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finding a Home Away from Home [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.