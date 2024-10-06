Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8682423 VIRIN: 241004-O-LR493-8295 Resolution: 5941x3953 Size: 11.85 MB Location: LARGO, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Disaster Recovery Center Open After Hurricane Helene [Image 7 of 7], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.