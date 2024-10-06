Firefighters hold open house for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department pose for a photo during the fire department open house that kicked off Fire Prevention Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 6, 2024.The 100th CES Fire Department held the open house during FPW to spread awareness of fire safety throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)