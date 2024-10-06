Firefighters hold open house for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department put out a simulated vehicle fire in support of Fire Prevention Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 6, 2024. The 100th CES Fire Department kicked off FPW with an open house, which included free food, events, and a raffle. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Viviam Chiu)