    Firefighters hold open house for Fire Prevention Week [Image 5 of 6]

    Firefighters hold open house for Fire Prevention Week

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department put out a simulated vehicle fire in support of Fire Prevention Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 6, 2024. The 100th CES Fire Department kicked off FPW with an open house, which included free food, events, and a raffle. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Viviam Chiu)

