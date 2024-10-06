Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th ARW relocate KC-135 aircraft ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Aircraft are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 06:46
|Photo ID:
|8681961
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-YW699-1019
|Resolution:
|3910x2145
|Size:
|282.89 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.