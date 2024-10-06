A KC-135 Stratotanker taxis at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Aircraft were relocated in anticipation of Hurricane Milton.Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 06:46
|Photo ID:
|8681960
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-YW699-1018
|Resolution:
|5416x2728
|Size:
|630.4 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.