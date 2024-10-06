Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing takes off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds from Hurricane Milton and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)