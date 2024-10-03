Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 14 of 17]

    Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker takes off at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Aircraft were relocated in anticipation of Hurricane Milton’s projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 06:46
    Photo ID: 8681958
    VIRIN: 241006-F-YW699-1016
    Resolution: 3785x2156
    Size: 426.76 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

