Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th ARW relocate KC-135 Stratotankers ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)