    Hispanic Heritage: Sgt. First Class shares his journey. [Image 2 of 2]

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2024

    Photo by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Elisban A. Bazan , maintenance manager, 79th Theater Sustainment Command-Forward (TSC-FWD), poses for a photo in Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 25, 2024. The 79th TSC-FWD provides trained and ready logistics units for worldwide operations and deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    stronger together
    79th TSC
    SETAF-AF
    TCS-FWD

