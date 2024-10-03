Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 15th and Hawaii Air National Guard, unload equipment from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise at Kahalui Airport, Hawaii Oct. 5, 2024. The JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and military elements from Malaysia, New Zealand,Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Maldives, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)