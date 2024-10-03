Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-01 [Image 1 of 12]

    JPMRC 25-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen from the 15th Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard, load equipment onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the start of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Oct. 5, 2024. The JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and military elements from Malaysia, New Zealand,Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Maldives, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 03:10
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-RV808-3665
