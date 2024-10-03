U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), help organize donations at Spruce Pine, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Sarah Horne)
