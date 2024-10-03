Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Sarah Horne 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), help organize donations at Spruce Pine, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Sarah Horne)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8681686
    VIRIN: 241006-A-UY385-1096
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Horne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    military response
    we have the watch
    hurricane helene
    military surpport

