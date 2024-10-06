U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andre LeRoy of the 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), directs a civilian forklift operator at Spruce Pine, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sarah Horne)