56th SBCT Soldiers promoted

From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Taylor and Sgt. 1st Class Sean Patton with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard stand together following their promotion ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Huxta)