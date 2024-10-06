From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Taylor and Sgt. 1st Class Sean Patton with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard stand together following their promotion ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Huxta)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 01:43
|Photo ID:
|8681667
|VIRIN:
|241004-Z-BK944-9014
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|323.42 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT Soldiers promoted, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
