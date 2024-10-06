Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

    SPRUCE PINE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army First Sergeant Dustin Ferguson of the 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne) briefs his unit after conducting relief operations at Spruce Pine, North Carolina on October 6, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 00:15
    Photo ID: 8681634
    VIRIN: 241006-A-LS473-1292
    Resolution: 3360x1888
    Size: 692.18 KB
    Location: SPRUCE PINE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hurricane
    military support
    military response
    we have the watch
    hurricane helene

