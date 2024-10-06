U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army First Sergeant Dustin Ferguson of the 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne) conducts radio checks during a convoy en route to Spruce Pine, North Carolina on October 6, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. William Hunter)