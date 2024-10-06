Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew prepare to take-off from a campsite in response to Hurricane Helene [Image 5 of 6]

    A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew prepare to take-off from a campsite in response to Hurricane Helene

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew take-off from a campsite in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 23:01
    Photo ID: 8681588
    VIRIN: 241005-A-LS473-1054
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 18.48 MB
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew prepare to take-off from a campsite in response to Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 6], by SPC William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    military support
    military response
    we have the watch
    Hurricane Helene

