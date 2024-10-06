A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew prepare to take-off from a campsite in response to Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew prepare to take-off from a campsite in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)