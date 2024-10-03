A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew take-off from a campsite in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Sarah Horne)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 23:01
|Photo ID:
|8681585
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-UY385-1017
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A U.S. Army CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter and its crew prepare to take-off from a campsite in response to Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Horne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.