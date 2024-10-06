Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USACE, in coordination with the State of NC and FEMA, is executing temporary power assessments, bringing critical facilities back online. This specific assessment was done for the French Broad Fire and Rescue team.



249th soldiers, Specialist Ethan Deere and Sergeant Corey Clark, joined with Pete Grandinetti WSP contracting, and Lt. Col. Daniel Tabacchi, to complete the assessment and eventually provide temporary power to the entire facility, for the Fire and Rescue team. This facility is critical for the needs of the surrounding communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.



Our power team is efficient! The generators for each of this team’s assessments were installed before the days end, within hours of the assessments completion.