    USACE, in coordination with the State of NC and FEMA, is executing temporary power assessments, bringing critical facilities back online.

    USACE, in coordination with the State of NC and FEMA, is executing temporary power assessments, bringing critical facilities back online.

    ALEXANDER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    USACE, in coordination with the State of NC and FEMA, is executing temporary power assessments, bringing critical facilities back online. This specific assessment was done for the French Broad Fire and Rescue team.

    249th soldiers, Specialist Ethan Deere and Sergeant Corey Clark, joined with Pete Grandinetti WSP contracting, and Lt. Col. Daniel Tabacchi, to complete the assessment and eventually provide temporary power to the entire facility, for the Fire and Rescue team. This facility is critical for the needs of the surrounding communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    Our power team is efficient! The generators for each of this team’s assessments were installed before the days end, within hours of the assessments completion.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 22:29
    Photo ID: 8681579
    VIRIN: 241006-O-OI522-3172
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 308.48 KB
    Location: ALEXANDER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, in coordination with the State of NC and FEMA, is executing temporary power assessments, bringing critical facilities back online. [Image 10 of 10], by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

