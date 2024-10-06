Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Armed Forces Men's and Women's Basketball Championships [Image 13 of 13]

    2024 Armed Forces Men's and Women's Basketball Championships

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Marine Corps Private 1st Class Niyon Ashley takes a tipoff during the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held at the Smith Fitness Center at Fort Moore, Georgia from Oct. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 22:41
    Photo ID: 8681566
    VIRIN: 241006-D-DB155-1421
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    #ArmedForcesSports #Basketball #Fort Moore #EJ Hersom #Championships

