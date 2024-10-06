Marine Corps Private 1st Class Niyon Ashley takes a tipoff during the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held at the Smith Fitness Center at Fort Moore, Georgia from Oct. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8681566
|VIRIN:
|241006-D-DB155-1421
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Men's and Women's Basketball Championships [Image 13 of 13], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.