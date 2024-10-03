Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Active duty soldiers from the 82nd Airborne and the 20th Engineer Brigade from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, transported three 5-ton MTVs worth of food and water to the French Broad Fire and Rescue station. Those commodities will be distributed to communities in and around the Town of Alexander, NC that were impacted by Hurricane Helene.



“We are here to provide aid and support,” said Cpt. Trevor Owens, Charlie Company, 189th DSSB 82nd Airborne, “we want to let western North Carolina know that they have been heard by the Nation; and we answered the call.”



Coincidentally, our USACE temporary power assessment team was in the same location! After completing their assessment, our 249th Prime Power Soldiers jumped right in to assist.