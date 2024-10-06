Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), 330th Movement Control Battalion (MCB), load food, water, and other resources

    U.S. Army, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), 330th Movement Control Battalion (MCB), load food, water, and other resources

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Cristian Lopez 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), 330th Movement Control Battalion (MCB), load food, water, and other resources in Marion, North Carolina, October 6, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Cristian Lopez)

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    HurricaneHelene24

