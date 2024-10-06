Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating 25 Years of Strategic Partnership: D.C. National Guard and Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) Commemorate Milestone [Image 57 of 57]

    Celebrating 25 Years of Strategic Partnership: D.C. National Guard and Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) Commemorate Milestone

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), D.C. National Guard, welcomes Brigadier Markland Lloyd, Force Executive Officer (FXO), Jamaica Defence Force; Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Michael Moulton, Force Sergeant Major (FSM), and Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen, Brigade Commander for the Jamaican National Reserve (JNR) during the Commanding General’s Reception at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 5, 2024. The reception honored a 25-year State Partnership Program pairing and was attended by current and former State Partnership Program directors, the Embassy of Jamaica, city government and others who contributed to the quarter-century milestone. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8681259
    VIRIN: 241005-F-PL327-1553
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    SPP
    Jamaica Defence Force
    Brigadier Markland Lloyd
    Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Michael Moulton
    Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen
    Commanding General’s Reception

