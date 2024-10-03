Celebrating 25 Years of Strategic Partnership: D.C. National Guard and Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) Commemorate Milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), D.C. National Guard, welcomes Brigadier Markland Lloyd, Force Executive Officer (FXO), Jamaica Defence Force; Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Michael Moulton, Force Sergeant Major (FSM), and Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen, Brigade Commander for the Jamaican National Reserve (JNR) during the Commanding General’s Reception at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 5, 2024. The reception honored a 25-year State Partnership Program pairing and was attended by current and former State Partnership Program directors, the Embassy of Jamaica, city government and others who contributed to the quarter-century milestone. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)