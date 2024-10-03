U.S. Air Force Maj. Stacy Chavez, new 301st Maintenance Squadron commander, and Col. Christina Manning, 301st Maintenance Group commander, salute one another during the 301 MXS assumption of command ceremony Oct. 10, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Col. Manning was the presiding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8681037
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-FF833-1161
|Resolution:
|5056x3364
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 MXS Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.