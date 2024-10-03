2024 MXS Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Stacy Chavez, new 301st Maintenance Squadron commander, and Col. Christina Manning, 301st Maintenance Group commander, salute one another during the 301 MXS assumption of command ceremony Oct. 10, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Col. Manning was the presiding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)