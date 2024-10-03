Airmen participate in mass casualty exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron remove litter from a NATO wheeled litter carrier during a mass casualty exercise on Oct. 6, 2024, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va. Members of the 167th AES were challenged in the mass casualty exercise by facing severe injuries and 30 live simulated patients well above their normal training volume. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)