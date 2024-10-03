Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen participate in mass casualty exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    Airmen participate in mass casualty exercise

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron remove litter from a NATO wheeled litter carrier during a mass casualty exercise on Oct. 6, 2024, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va. Members of the 167th AES were challenged in the mass casualty exercise by facing severe injuries and 30 live simulated patients well above their normal training volume. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8681003
    VIRIN: 241006-Z-BN460-3561
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
