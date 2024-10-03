Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services perform training on a simulated burning aircraft during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Oct. 5, 2024, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va. Team Charlie West trains alongside its strategic partners at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The MARE and the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports every three years to perform this training to operate commercial aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8680992
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-BN460-3173
    Resolution: 5362x8043
    Size: 38.01 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman participate in mass causalty exercise
    Airmen participate in mass causalty exercise
    Airmen participate in mass casualty exercise
    Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Airmen participate in mass casualty exercise
    Airmen participate in mass casualty exercise
    Airmen participate in mass casualty exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    130th 130thAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download