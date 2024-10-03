Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services perform training on simulated burning aircraft during a Mass Accident Response Exercise on Oct. 5, 2024, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va. Team Charlie West trains alongside its strategic partners at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The MARE and the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports every three years to perform this training to operate commercial aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)