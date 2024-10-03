Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dam Neck Annex CPO Selects compete in cadence and guidon competition in the pouring rain [Image 5 of 8]

    Dam Neck Annex CPO Selects compete in cadence and guidon competition in the pouring rain

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Norfolk, Va. (September 18, 2024) Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to various tenant commands onboard NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Annex compete in a cadence and guidon competition amid pouring rain and foul weather. The event was part of the annual CPO Heritage Days Event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The three day event is the largest and longest running CPO training event for newly selected Chief Petty Officers in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 14:59
    Photo ID: 8680905
    VIRIN: 240918-N-TG517-8422
    Resolution: 1599x1274
    Size: 309.84 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Dam Neck Annex CPO Selects compete in cadence and guidon competition in the pouring rain [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rain
    CPO Selectee
    Team Building
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Chief Petty Officer Season

